'Deeply concerned': MEA reacts to Iran-Israel conflict, warns against escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted to the Israel-Iran-Lebanon conflict on Wednesday, saying it was deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia. A destroyed building is pictured in Hod HaSharon in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel, on October 2, 2024.(AFP)

New Delhi said it was important that the conflict didn't take "a wider regional dimension".

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," it said in a statement.

New Delhi called for the resolution of outstanding issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

"It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

MEA issues travel advisory

Earlier today, New Delhi said it was closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region.

It also advised Indian nationals to avoid all "non-essential" travel to Iran.

"Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," it added.

Iran fired several rockets at Israel on Tuesday to avenge the deaths of several Tehran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

The Iranian action came days after a massive Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrullah.

Iran today said its assault on Israel was over. However, it would retaliate if provoked further.

Israel has said its Tuesday assault was aimed at Israel's military facilities.

"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has vowed to strike back. "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," he said.

The United States has backed Israel, saying Iran would face "severe consequences" for the attack.

Israel said its air defense systems intercepted most of the Iranian salvos.

"Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation," said a senior military officer.

Thousands of people have died in Lebanon since Israel started to attack Hezbollah's positions two weeks ago.

Already battling Hamas in Gaza, Israel is beefing up its presence in south Lebanon after Iran's attack.

With inputs from AFP, AP