Israel warns of 'serious consequences' after Iran fires 200 missiles

Israel today warned Iran of consequences after fending off a massive missile salvo fired at them. Iran launched over 200 missiles at Israel hours as retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This picture shows projectiles being intercepted by Israel near the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya.(AFP)

As missile flew over Israeli cities, the military asked citizens to rush to bomb shelters and wait for the air defence system to intercept the threats. After the attack was over, Israel said that this will have consequences.

"We are on heightened alert on defense and offensive, we will protect the citizens of Israel. This (missile) fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose," Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video.

Hagari said he was not aware of any casualties from the missile volley. He said there were a few hits in the centre of the country and in the south.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had on Monday issued a warning to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas. “There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach," Netanyahu said, just days after an airstrike south of Beirut killed the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which is backed by Tehran.

US President Joe Biden also issued a statement saying the United States is prepared to help defend itself from Iranian missile attacks.

"We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," Biden said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Iran's missile attack came as a response to Israel killing former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week, who was hiding in a bunker under a busy Beirut suburb.

Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border. The recent fighting has also displaced more than 200,000 Lebanese in the past week, according to the United Nations.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to keep up the strikes and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.