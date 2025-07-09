‘Deeply saddening’: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Gujarat bridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. (PMO/X)

At least nine people were killed and six people were injured after vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River following the collapse of the Gambhira bridge in the district.

“The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” the prime minister's office said in a post on X.

The PM's office also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the prime minister's officer announced.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Gambhira bridge collapse and ordered an immediate probe into the incident.

"The tragedy caused by the collapse of one of the 23 spans of the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara is tragic. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragedy," he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Patel also directed authorities to ensure priority treatment for the injured. "Instructions have been given to communicate with the Vadodara Collector to arrange immediate treatment for the injured and to arrange for it on priority," the post read.

Accordig to Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel, the bridge was constructed in 1985 and its maintenance was carried out periodically. "The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," Patel said.