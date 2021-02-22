Defamation case against Amit Shah sent back to lower court after summons gaffe
- The notice was to sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
A special court designated for MPs and MLAs in West Bengal, which was hearing the defamation suit filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee against Union home minister Amit Shah, sent back the case to the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Monday as the summons was sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
“The court said that the address in which the summons was served was wrong. It should be served at the New Delhi address. So, the matter has been sent back to the lower court. Fresh proceedings need to be started,” said Brajesh Jha, advocate and convenor of the state BJP’s legal cell.
The MP-MLA court had on Friday summoned Shah to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer on Monday in connection with a defamation suit filed by Banerjee, who also happens to be the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
“The summons against Shah was sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata. The court said on Monday that the summons should be sent to Shah’s Delhi address. As this (MP-MLA court) is a trial court and the suit was originally filed in Metropolitan Magistrate’s court, the case has been sent back,” said Subhojit Saha, one of Banerjee’s lawyer
On August 11, 2018 Shah allegedly made certain defamatory statements against Banerjee while addressing the Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.
“Shah brought allegations of corruption against Banerjee. He alleged that Banerjee was involved in syndicate corruption and siphoned off money which was sent by the Centre,” the TMC leader’s senior counsel Sanjay Basu claimed.
A criminal complaint case was filed on August 28, 2018 under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation).
The summons was served at a time when Bengal is preparing for state assembly elections in which the BJP is mounting a strong challenge to the Trinamool Congress. Over the past few years, the BJP has emerged as the TMC’s main rival. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party won 40% of the vote share and 18 of the 42 seats in the state. The TMC won 43% of the vote share and 22 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP
- MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP allocates ₹479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India committed to no-first-use policy under nuclear doctrine': Shringla
- Shringla said India also looks forward to the early start of negotiations on a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindustan Shipyard to build 5 naval support vessels with Turkish help
- The project, estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, will involve transfer of technology from Turkey's Anadolu Shipyard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 626,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defamation case against Amit Shah sent back to lower court after summons gaffe
- The notice was to sent to the BJP’s office in Kolkata instead of Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT dept finds undisclosed income of ₹450 cr of MP Cong lawmaker’s company
- Congress MLA Nilay Daga and his brother own a soya products group in Betul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget set aside for boosting domestic defence buys: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Sonar Bangla, PM Modi calls for Ashol Paribarton in poll-bound Bengal
- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped an official function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, zero death recorded; Maha tally down too
- In a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple poses with state chopper in pre-wedding shoot; 1 suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS bypolls: BJP wins both seats from Gujarat, 1 of them held by Ahmed Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against farm laws in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya's 'Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport' gets ₹101 crore in budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox