Defeat of BJP not defeat of Hindutva, says Mohan Bhagwat

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:33 IST

Defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party in elections cannot be read as a defeat of Hindutva said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday, during an interaction with columnists and writers in New Delhi. He added that Hindutva meant educating and rebuffing those who maligned the Hindu faith through false propaganda.

According to a person aware of the details, Bhagwat sought to differentiate between BJP’s electoral politics and Hindutva and said the latter refers to a spiritual society. He said governments may come and go, but the focus should be on changing society.

Bhagwat’s statement comes days after, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said opposing BJP is not akin to opposing Hindus. At a public event in Goa, Joshi said Hindu community does not mean the BJP.

On Tuesday, at the meeting which was open to about 70 invitees only, the Sangh chief spoke on several issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act and focused on the need to understand Hindutva and changing the society. Hindus need to remain alert, awakened but should not become reactionary, he said.