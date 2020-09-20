e-paper
Home / India News / 'Defeat them, this is what farmer wants': Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha

‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha

“Today, the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. My appeal to all the non-BJP parties is that all together defeat these three bills, this is what the farmer of the country wants,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Contesting the farm bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked opposition parties to come together to defeat their passage.

The three bills – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 – have stirred a row with widespread protests from opposition parties and NDA-ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

“Today, the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. My appeal to all the non-BJP parties is that all together defeat these three bills, this is what the farmer of the country wants,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

The bills that seek to liberalise trade in agricultural commodities will be discussed in the upper house have been dubbed as anti-farmer by Congress which said that agreeing to the passage of these bills would be equivalent to signing on the death warrants of the country’s farmers.

