BJP candidate from the Sringeri Assembly constituency, who was defeated in the 2023 election, D N Jeevaraj, has been declared elected as MLA by the returning officer after recounting of postal ballots. Defeated BJP candidate of Sringeri constituency declared elected as MLA, after recounting

The announcement was made after the reverification and recount of postal ballots, as per the High Court order.

The reverification and recount of postal ballots showed that votes polled for Congress candidate T D Raje Gowda, who was MLA until now since May 2023, were reduced by 255 votes.

Following the declaration of Jeevaraj as elected, Raje Gowda will cease to be an MLA.

Following a Karnataka High Court order on the election petition filed by Jeevaraj, challenging Raje Gowda's election, the reverification and recounting took place on Saturday and continued until midnight.

Raje Gowda had won the 2023 Assembly polls from Sringeri by 201 votes.

"Election to the legislative Assembly of Karnataka (state/union Territory) from 123- Sringeri Assembly Constituency. In pursuance of the provisions contained in section 66 of the Representation of the people Act 1951, read with rule 64 of the conduct of elections rules, 1961, I declare that D N Jeevaraj," sponsored by BJP has been duly elected to fill the seat in that house from the above constituency," the returning officer said in the declaration of result document, issued late on Sunday night.

The High Court on April 6 had ordered reverification and recounting of postal ballots. As per that order, the exercise has been completed, returning officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty had earlier said, late on Saturday night.

"During the 2023 vote counting, Jeevaraj had received 692 votes, while Raje Gowda had received 569 votes. Now, after reverification and recounting, Jeevaraj has 690 valid votes, which is two votes less than earlier, while Raje Gowda has 314 votes, a difference of 255 votes," he had said.

BJP on Sunday had demanded that the returning officer immediately announce the results of the recounting and declare Jeevaraj as MLA.

Raje Gowda has expressed doubts about "vote tampering" and demanded a detailed inquiry into Jeevaraj and others.

"There are markings on the ballots polled in my favour. Different ink has been used; it is clearly visible. During the 2023 counting, all those ballots were deemed valid in the presence of counting agents of all parties. Now, such votes have been declared invalid, bringing down my tally," he told reporters early on Sunday.

Later, Sudheer Kumar Murolli, who served as Rajegowda's counting agent during the 2023 Assembly polls, lodged a complaint at the Chikkamagaluru Town police station, alleging that 255 ballot papers cast in favour of Raje Gowda had been tampered with.

He has demanded that a case be registered and an investigation be conducted against the previous Election Officer, Vedamurthy, Jeevaraj, and former Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh.

Raje Gowda and his supporters had earlier celebrated on Saturday, claiming the results were in their favour.