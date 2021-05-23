Defence minister Rajnath Singh to chair crucial meeting today on Class 12 exams

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday to decide the fate of pending Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination. On April 14, the education ministry had cancelled Class 10 board examination and delayed the Class 12 board examination amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, saying that the situation will be reviewed on June 1.

Sunday's meeting will be attended by state education ministers and secretaries. According to documents seen by Hindustan Times, the Centre has proposed to the states to conduct the Class 12 examination for major subjects only.

Nearly 20 of the 174 subjects offered to Class 12 students are considered major subjects by CBSE. Board students take a minimum of five and a maximum of six subjects out of which four are considered major subjects.

The education ministry had invited suggestions from various stakeholders that could also be taken up at the meeting.

While a large section of students and parents have been demanding that the exams be cancelled, school principals have varied views on the possible options that can be explored.

"Under present circumstances, I visualize JEE type of online exams, through the involvement of the NTA. It would require setting up of the centres as per different locations, involving schools as self-centres or perhaps both. It would be a humongous exercise but can be at least considered for all major subjects opted for by a large number of students," said Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram.

Rajat Goel, Director, MGR School Rohini, said, the assessment exam can be conducted online by the CBSE or the school may be allowed to plan an internal exam.

"There can be another part of aptitude test that can be made an intrinsic part of question papers as it will help them in passing the entrance exams of various universities or colleges," he said.

These exams are usually conducted in February-March every year.