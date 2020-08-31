e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,580 crore with Indian firms to boost army’s firepower

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,580 crore with Indian firms to boost army’s firepower

The six Pinaka Regiments will consist of 114 launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and 45 command posts to be bought from TPCL and L&T, and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML, the ministry said in a statement.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has locally designed and developed the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. It will now be produced by the firms to whom the contract has been awarded. (Image used for representation).
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has locally designed and developed the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. It will now be produced by the firms to whom the contract has been awarded. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 2,580-crore contract with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro to equip the army with six Pinaka rocket regiments, a spokesperson said. He said the order to the Indian firms would boost the Make in India initiative at a time when self-reliance in the defence sector is a top priority for the government.

The six Pinaka Regiments will consist of 114 launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and 45 command posts to be bought from TPCL and L&T, and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML, the ministry said in a statement. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has locally designed and developed the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. It will now be produced by the firms to whom the contract has been awarded.

“These six Pinaka regiments will be operationalised along the northern and eastern borders of our country further enhancing the operation preparedness of the armed forces,” the ministry said. The new regiments will be operational by 2024.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi said India has the potential to become a reliable weapons supplier to friendly foreign countries and strengthen its strategic partnerships as it takes strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

Earlier this month, the government announced a separate budgetary outlay of Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement and came out with a negative import list. India on August 9 announced it will ban the import of 101 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five years --- from artillery guns to light military transport aircraft and conventional submarines to long-range land attack cruise missiles.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In