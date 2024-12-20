Menu Explore
Defence ministry inks 7,628 crore contract with L&T to procure Vajra guns

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 06:43 PM IST

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry and representatives of L&T, with defence secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh present.

The defence ministry on Friday sealed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for the procurement of K9 Vajra artillery guns for the Indian Army. The gun, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy.

The deal with L&T was termed as “a proud flag-bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’(@SpokespersonMoD/X)

The155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns were acquired at a total cost of 7,628.70 crore.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the ministry and representatives of L&T.

The deal with L&T was termed as “a proud flag-bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative,” as per the ministry's press release.

"This versatile artillery gun, with its cross-country mobility, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the firepower of the Indian Army, enabling deeper strike with precision and its lethal firepower will bolster the capability of artillery in all terrains," the ministry said.

It is learnt that the ministry is procuring around 100 Vajra guns largely for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The procurement of K9 Vajra-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance the overall operational readiness of the Indian Army, it said.

It will be able to operate in sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas to its full potential, it said.

"MoD signed a contract with @larsentoubro in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh for procurement of K9 VAJRA-T Self Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns worth 7628.70 cr under Buy (INDIAN) Category, boosting #IndianArmy’s firepower. These state-of-the-art guns, capable of precision strikes in all terrains, including sub-zero #highaltitude conditions, will enhance #operationalreadiness. The project will also create over 9 lakh man-days of employment and empower #MSMEs, marking a significant step for #MakeInIndia and #defencemodernization," the ministry wrote on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
