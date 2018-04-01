Bengal violence: Defying prohibitory orders, four-member BJP delegation visits Asansol

Defying prohibitory orders, a four-member BJP delegation visited violence-hit Asansol amid tight security on Sunday to take stock of the situation in the town in the wake of violence over Ram Navami processions.

Blaming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for “having failed” to control the situation in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of West Burdwan district, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “We visited the relief camps at Ramkrishnapur and Dhadka in Asansol and found out that whatever had happened was wrong. It was a failure on the part of the state government.”

He appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The delegation, which was formed by BJP chief Amit Shah, will submit a report to him on its return.

Besides Hussain, the delegation comprises BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, Palamu MP and former director general of Jharkhand police Vishnu Dayal Ram and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly.

On the way to the coal town of Asansol, the delegation was requested by the police to stop at Basra More and Kalipahari as prohibitory orders were in force in the area.

However, after a brief discussion with the police, the BJP leaders proceeded with their plan to visit Asansol.

After reaching Asansol, the members of the delegation, accompanied by local BJP leaders, spoke to the people staying at the relief camps.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government on Saturday said it would not allow the BJP team to visit the coal towns of Asansol and Raniganj as prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were in force in the riot-hit towns.

It had also said that with the dates for the panchayat polls announced and the model code of conduct coming into effect, it would not be able to provide ample security for the BJP delegation visiting Asansol.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday paid a visit to the violence-hit areas of Asansol and Raniganj.

He held a meeting with senior officials of the police and administration and appealed for peace.

The Asansol-Raniganj belt had witnessed clashes between two groups over Ram Navami celebrations, resulting in the death of one person. Two police officers were also injured in the clashes.

Internet services remained suspended in both the towns, a senior police officer said.