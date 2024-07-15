‘Degrees of no use, open a puncture shop’: BJP MLA's bizarre advice to students

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh gave a bizarre advice to the students. At an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of Excellence' in his Guna assembly constituency, BJP legislator Pannalal Shakya said there is nothing to gain from obtaining degrees and students should open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to earn livelihood. At an event to inaugurate a 'PM College of Excellence' in his Guna assembly constituency, BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya said that there is nothing to gain from obtaining degrees and students should open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to earn livelihood. (Representational picture)

"We are opening a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence (bodh vakya) in mind that nothing is going to happen with these college degrees. Instead, open a motorcycle puncture repair shop to at least earn a livelihood," said the BJP MLA at the event, reported news agency PTI.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated PM College of Excellence in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh at a function held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore. Separate events were held in respective districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Guna. At the main event in Indore, Shah highlighted PM Modi's vision for bringing in the New Education Policy in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. NEP will play a major role in it. In order to become a developed nation, the foundation of education has to be strengthened and PM Modi has shown farsightedness by bringing in NEP that fulfils the needs of the next 25 years," Shah said.

Shah further said that the NEP would bring students at par with international standards while keeping them intact with their culture. He added that it focuses on quality and not quantity and provides an opportunity to students to think out of the box, thus ensuring their 360 degree development.