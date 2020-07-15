Dehradun: Three, including a pregnant woman, dead after house collapses due to heavy rains

india

Dehradun: Three persons, including a pregnant woman (28), died and two others were injured after their old house collapsed due to heavy overnight rains in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun at around 2.30 am on Wednesday, officials said.

Rescue operations, led by state disaster response force (SDRF) and local police, are on, and an injured woman is still trapped under the debris of the collapsed house, they added.

“A team rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Initially, three persons, including the pregnant woman, a man (30) and a child (10), were rescued and admitted to a hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Two more bodies including a woman (37) and a girl (8), were recovered from under the debris,” said Praveen Alok, media in-charge, SDRF.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran (28), Shrishti (8), and Vimla Devi (37). While Sameer Chauhan and Krish have sustained injuries.

“A woman is still trapped under the debris. An earthmover is being used to remove the debris, followed by a manual search,” Alok said.

“The house was old and it collapsed because of heavy overnight rains. Two families were living in the house. A man from one of the families was lucky to escape the accident because he was away at work. Rescue operations are still on,” he added.