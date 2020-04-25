e-paper
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones

Malls, theatres, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, restaurants, auditoriums and liquor stores shall remain shut amid the lockdown. Public transport will also remain closed.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Residents wait inside marked circles to maintain distance to buy groceries at Munirka Market during lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Saturday April 25, 2020.
Residents wait inside marked circles to maintain distance to buy groceries at Munirka Market during lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Saturday April 25, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government said on Saturday evening that it will implement the Centre’s order which allowed standalone shops outside containment zones to function. The announcement came after a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

However, other relaxations such as opening industries and allowing self-employed persons to work will not be permitted.

There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, but the entire city is not a hotspot, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain underlined on Saturday as he was asked if the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a midnight order on Friday, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla had allowed neighbourhood shops, standalone shops and shops in residential complexes to open on the condition that they operate with half the strength and enforce social distancing norms.

Malls, theatres, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, restaurants, auditoriums and liquor stores shall remain shut amid the lockdown. Public transport will also remain closed.

