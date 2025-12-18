Delhi air pollution: No entry for old cars, no fuel without PUC certificate from today

As part of intensified measures to tackle rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI emission standards and the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule came into force in Delhi on Thursday. At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up for pollution certificate checks. (Screengrab from ANI video)

At several fuel stations, vehicles were seen queued up for pollution certificate checks. Motorists without valid documents were turned away, news agency PTI reported.

A DTC in-charge, JD Sharma, deployed at a petrol pump, said checks were being carried out manually as cameras were not available at the location. “We are checking pollution certificates and noting down vehicle details, which will be shared with the concerned department,” he said.

At the Delhi–Noida border, DTC sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar was seen checking vehicles for BS-VI compliance and valid PUC certificates. “The number of such vehicles is low today due to increased awareness,” Kumar said, adding that fines worth around ₹10,000 had been imposed for PUC violations since morning.

The fresh measures are in addition to GRAP-IV restrictions announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

Delhi air quality status

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 341 at 1 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In view of the deteriorating air quality, physical classes for primary schools have been discontinued, while offices have been advised to operate with 50 per cent staff.

With a thick fog reducing visibility across the city, 22 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport and over 250 were delayed, airport officials told HT. The IMD predicted shallow to moderate fog to likely prevail in the morning hours of December 18, 20, and 23.