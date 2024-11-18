Delhi air quality drops sharply to ‘severe plus’, emergency measures come into effect

Delhi has activated stage-4 of its emergency anti-pollution measures as the city's air quality reached alarming levels. The air quality index stood at 481 at 6 am on Monday morning, a reading classified as "severe plus" which has serious implications on the health. A Metro train passes amid the thick layers of smog at Mayur Vihar Phase -1 in New Delhi.(ANI)

The emergency measures were announced on Sunday evening as the AQI in the national capital hit 457. The new measures entail a ban on diesel trucks in Delhi, the closure of schools and a shift to remote working, as advised by the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Delhi pollution: Key restrictions under GRAP-4

In response to the worsening air quality, the CAQM implemented a stringent 8-point action plan aimed at curbing the escalating pollution and protecting public health. The measures will be enforced across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) and are expected to remain in place until air quality improves.

Truck Entry Ban: There will be a complete ban on the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi, with exceptions made only for trucks carrying essential commodities, essential services, or those running on LNG, CNG, electric power, or BS-VI diesel engines.

Restrictions on Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs): LCVs registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited from entering the capital unless they are electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles, with allowances for those involved in essential services.

Diesel Vehicle Ban: A strict ban will be imposed on Delhi-registered BS-IV and lower diesel-powered Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles (MGVs and HGVs). Exceptions apply only to vehicles transporting essential goods or providing essential services.

Ban on Construction Activities: All construction and demolition (C&D) activities, including for public infrastructure projects like roads, highways, flyovers, and power transmission lines, will be suspended. The ban extends to linear public projects such as pipelines and telecommunication work.

Schools: In-person classes will be suspended for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the sixth straight day.

Government and Private Office Work Restrictions: Public, municipal, and private offices are required to operate at 50% capacity, with the remaining staff working from home. The central government will make a decision regarding work-from-home policies for its employees.

Possible Additional Measures: As the situation remains critical, NCR states and Delhi governments may consider further implementing additional emergency measures, such as closing colleges, educational institutions, and non-essential commercial activities, and permitting vehicles on an odd-even basis.

Delhi's pollution woes

Air quality in north India has significantly deteriorated over the past week, with New Delhi's AQI at 481 on Monday morning. Several areas in Delhi recorded an AQI reading of over 500. This decline in air quality is attributed to unfavourable weather conditions, according to a government statement.

Stubble burning, the practice of setting fire to leftover rice straw to clear fields, has contributed to around 38% of New Delhi's pollution this year, primarily from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, reports SAFAR, a weather forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Each winter, New Delhi faces heavy smog - a harmful mixture of smoke and fog- as cold air traps dust, pollutants, and emissions from illegal farm fires. Officials blamed high pollution, combined with humidity, calm winds and dropping temperatures for the smog, with the Indian meteorological department forecasting smog conditions and low wind speeds until Saturday.