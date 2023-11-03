Delhi air quality in ‘severe plus category’: List of dos and don'ts to stay healthy

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the “severe plus” category on Friday, a stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region. In view of the worsening air quality in the national capital, medical experts have suggested the following of some precautionary measures. Smoky haze engulfs a road in the National Capital Region.(PTI)

Delhi pollution: Here's a list of do's and don'ts

Dos Don'ts Wear a mask when stepping out for work, market or other places. Don't venture out early morning for doing exercises. Wash eyes with water frequently Don't touch eyes with hands while travelling on road People with asthmatic condition should carry inhalers Keep outdoor activities minimal if having asthmatic, respiratory conditions Use good-quality air purifiers at home Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor when necessary Carry wet wipes while stepping out Elderly people should keep indoor as much as possible

The Central Pollution Control Board also urged citizens to follow some measures to tackle the situation. In a post on its official handle on X, the CPCB wrote, “Support the Government by following these steps to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR!”

The measures included walking or usage of cycles for small distances, carpooling or sharing rides to reach workplaces, working from home as far as possible, and the like.

Meanwhile, the pollution control panel at the Centre on Friday decided to postpone the enforcement of more stringent measures prescribed in the final stage of the air pollution control plan, known as Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 4). The panel emphasized that it intends to closely monitor the situation for a day or more before implementing the measures. “The curbs under Stage 3 of pollution control plan implemented only a day ago; allow time for full impact on AQI in Delhi-NCR,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was quoted by PTI as saying.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 468 on Friday.

However, the air crisis is not confined to Delhi alone. Several other cities including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have also reported hazardous air quality.