Fresh curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns ‘severe’. List of activities banned

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Ban on construction and demolition activities to be enforced in Delhi NCR with immediate effect.

With air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorating to alarming levels, the panel on graded action response plan (GRAP) tasked with addressing the issue announced a series of stringent measures on Thursday to combat the ongoing pollution crisis. These measures aim to bring the air quality back to acceptable levels and safeguard public health.

Dust pollution and smog seen on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO. File)
The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR in an order stated that all actions outlined under Stage III of the GRAP for 'severe' air quality have been initiated with immediate effect. According to the order dated November 2, the sub-committee observed that the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is on a sharp rise and is “only expected to increase further owing to the highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions”.

The panel has announced a ban on several activities in addition to the existing ones implemented under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP.

Here's the list of activities banned in Delhi NCR under Stage III of GRAP:

A strict ban on construction and demolition activities has been enforced throughout the entire NCR, except for specific categories of projects that are deemed essential or fall under critical sectors. These exempted projects include railway services and stations, metro rail services and stations, airports, inter-state bus terminals, national security and defence-related projects, hospitals, linear public projects, sanitation projects, and ancillary activities.

Dust-generating and air pollution-causing construction and demolition activities not covered by these exemptions will be strictly prohibited. Such prohibited activities include:

  • Earthwork for excavation and filling, including boring and drilling works.
  • All structural construction works, including fabrication and welding operations.
  • Demolition works.
  • Loading and unloading of construction materials within or outside project sites.
  • Transfer of raw materials manually or through conveyor belts.
  • Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads.
  • Operation of batching plants.
  • Laying of sewer lines, waterlines, drainage work, and electric cabling through open trench systems.
  • Cutting and fixing of tiles, stones, and other flooring materials.
  • Grinding activities.
  • Piling work.
  • Waterproofing work.
  • Painting, polishing, and varnishing works.
  • Road construction and repair works, including paving of sidewalks, pathways, and central verges.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

