‘Pollution worrying, but…’: Even toxic air can't keep Delhi's parkgoers inside

The toxic air of Delhi seems to have become an all-too-familiar companion for some locals who aren't really facing difficulties in choosing between staying inside – as advised under ‘severe’ Air Quality Index (AQI) - or keep going outside. Rajiv Sikri, left, and Subodh Jain take a morning walk in Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

Despite air quality levels plummeting to "severe" category and remaining there since days now, many are choosing to step outside, continuing their daily routines in the city’s parks, where nature, community, and nostalgia offer a sense of comfort — even in the haze.

For some context, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) advises people to minimise travel during severe or very poor in addition to other measures.

Lodhi Garden, one of the Delhi's most beloved green spaces, is one such spot in the city displaying the battleground between health concerns and habit.

'Can't just sit at home'

For many regulars, like 76-year-old Rajiv Sikri and his friend Subodh Jain, the feeling of daily walks and deep conversations outweighs the threat of breathing in polluted air. “The pollution is worrying but how do you insulate yourself at home?” news agency Associated Press quoted Sikri as saying. They “chat and solve the world’s problems,” he jokes.

“We like to walk. One round or a little more than a round.”

“What is the option,” asks Subodh Jain, adding that one "can’t just sit at home and do nothing.”

Even though pollution is taking a toll — with scratchy throats and eye irritation becoming common complaints — the pull to maintain routine and social connection remains strong. However, some, like Rajiv Gupta, 54, and his 50-year-old wife Manisha Gupta, feel the park has lost its “magnetic power” to pollution.

Yet for some, the park's trees provide hope that nature may help fight the effects of pollution. "We keep hearing stay indoors, but I do not feel that coming here is harmful," says Vanita Pathak, a longtime visitor.

Still, not everyone feels safe. As air quality remains in ‘severe’ category in Delhi, concerns about children’s health are growing among some. Anita Gahtori has stopped bringing her kids to the park, and yoga teacher Ajay Chowdhary now adjusts his exercise routines on bad air days to avoid deep breathing.

“Year after year, it’s the same story,” says Charu Shankar, whose family continues to step outdoors despite their awareness of the health risks. “I used to worry about it seven years ago, but now… I’ve just given up,” he adds.

Delhi AQI today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in ‘severe’ category on Sunday, November 17, while smoggy conditions also prevailed amid colder winds bringing the temperature in the cities down.

As per the Sameer app, which provides hourly update of the National Air Quality Index published by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 428 - ‘severe’ category - at around 7 am on Sunday.

Of 35 monitoring stations, data shared by the CPCB showed that most reported air quality in the severe category, with AQI levels above 400.

According to CPCB measures, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

At 471, Bawana station recorded the highest AQI, followed by Jahangirpuri, Ashok Vihar, Mundka, Vivek Vihar, Rohini and Anand Vihar - all of which logged air quality over 450.