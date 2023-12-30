close_game
close_game
News / India News / Delhi airport faces flight delays; train services hit by dense fog | Top updates

Delhi airport faces flight delays; train services hit by dense fog | Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions across North Indian states for the next two days.

Around 80 flights have been delayed so far at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to adverse weather conditions, reported PTI citing sources. The delays, attributed to poor visibility and foggy weather, affected the schedules of several passengers, leading to frustration and inconvenience.

A train crossing in fog at the Patna Junction railway station on a cold winter morning, Bihar,India, Friday,29, 2023. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
A train crossing in fog at the Patna Junction railway station on a cold winter morning, Bihar,India, Friday,29, 2023. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

One such passenger, who was set to embark on a journey to Gangtok, Sikkim, expressed his discontent with the situation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"We are going to Gangtok, Sikkim, to celebrate New Year, but our flight is delayed by 2 hours. If it gets delayed further, we will complain," he told ANI, highlighting the growing impatience among those stranded at the airport.

Read | Despite fog-ready pilots and airports, flights disruptions abound

Train services hit by fog and low visibility

Not only air travel but ground transportation also experienced setbacks as some trains in Delhi faced delays due to fog and low visibility. Passengers heading to their destinations expressed their grievances as their travel plans were disrupted.

"I am going to Mata Vaishno Devi, and our train is late by more than two hours. Our train was supposed to arrive at 5.30, but it hasn't arrived yet," lamented a passenger.

Weather warning adds to travel woes

The meteorological department has issued a weather warning for the northern regions of India. Dense to very dense fog is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with many places in Uttar Pradesh and a few places in Uttarakhand experiencing similar conditions. Isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the lower division of Himachal Pradesh, are also expected to witness dense fog.

The weather may significantly affect some airports, highways, and railway routes in areas with dense fog and low visibility, according to IMD.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out