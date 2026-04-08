Delhi airport issues clarification after viral video claims dog tied, dragged

In a series of posts on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated that a brown dog “which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression” was “carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area.” DIAL further said that they had learnt through social media of another dog, which has been reportedly missing since March 26. “We sincerely hope it is safe and around,” DIAL said.

Users online identified the dog as Dholu, described as a community dog who was not “dangerous” or “aggressive”.

The Delhi airport issued a clarification after a video circulating on social media platforms claimed a dog had been tied with a rope, dragged away, and relocated by officials.

DIAL responds to viral video claim The video, shared by Dulaar Amanat Foundation in Instagram, claimed that an old community dog named Dholu was “tied with a rope, dragged on the road, and picked up in an illegal manner. The account alleged that Dholu had “disappeared” since then, adding that he was not found in any ABC unit or shelter. It also cited “no clear response” from authorities.

“Under Indian law, community dogs cannot be relocated from their territories once sterilized and vaccinated. Relocation disrupts their survival, causes stress, and often leads to death,” the post said.

In response to the video, DIAL said it “strongly condemns” the “unfounded allegations”, adding that the airport has a “comprehensive and well-established dog management programme” in place. It said this is implemented in accordance with Government and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines.

“The programme includes structured feeding, regular vaccination, sterilization, and designated feeding areas away from passenger movement zones, and is carried out in coordination with the Municipal Corporation (MCD) and empanelled animal welfare NGOs,” DIAL commented on the video posted on Instagram.

The airport said the programme has been operational for a “considerable period” and is managed by trained professionals, adding that claims of negligence and inaction were “incorrect and misleading.” The airport further said in posts on X that several community dogs were living across its three terminals, and that they are “regularly cared for and fed by our team, strictly following veterinary-prescribed guidelines to ensure their health and balanced behaviour.”

DIAL, however, urged visitors and flyers to avoid feeding the dogs in public areas or engaging in any actions “which might provoke them.” “Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety—for both people and animals—requires collective responsibility,” DIAL added.