Delhi airport ready to support 5G services: DIAL

The Delhi airport is ready to support 5G services and passengers will be able to utilise the high-speed mobile service inside Terminal-3 (T-3) and its surrounding areas as soon as it is rolled out, a spokesperson for the airport operator said on Thursday.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, said flyers with 5G-enabled mobile phones and SIM cards will be able to experience better signal strength, seamless connectivity, negligible latency, and faster data speed at the domestic departures pier and international arrivals baggage area of T-3. It added they will be able to avail the services also between T-3 arrivals and multi-level car parking area. The deployment across the remaining parts of the airport will be covered in a phased manner.

“Currently, a few of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and we expect other TSPs to connect in the next few weeks,” said the DIAL spokesperson. 5G network will also be available at the GMR square in Aerocity.

Passengers will through 5G be able to enjoy data speed 20 times faster than the presently available Wi-Fi system. There will be over 50 times more speed as compared to the existing data communication network.

“The 5G network would allow quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming, seamless execution of resource-intense applications like 3D Gaming, virtual reality experience, extremely high-density connectivity, and extremely deep coverage in all areas,” the spokesperson said.

5G is expected to help in enhancing existing applications of the airports as well including passenger processing, baggage management, and airport operations.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the Delhi airport continues to remain ahead in bringing new generation technologies. “To enhance their experience at the airport, we have built our own 5G infrastructure. The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and enhance passengers’ experience.”