Home / India News / Delhi airport was world’s 2nd busiest in March, data shows
india news

Delhi airport was world’s 2nd busiest in March, data shows

According to a report by Official Airline Guide (OAG), the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was behind the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the United States, but ahead of Dubai Airport.
Passengers at Terminal 3 of the Delhi's IGI Airport. (File Photo / HT)
Passengers at Terminal 3 of the Delhi's IGI Airport. (File Photo / HT)
Published on May 03, 2022 04:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport emerged as the world’s second busiest in March this year, according to a report by Official Airline Guide (OAG), a global travel data provider, indicating a slow recovery of travel and aviation sectors.

Delhi airport was ahead of Dubai, even as the top position remained with the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta in the United States. In February, Delhi was ranked third, behind Atlanta and Dubai.

OAG calculates the data based on the number of seats booked to and from the airport, in the domestic and international sectors. According to its report, the Delhi airport saw 3.61 million seats booked this March, beating Dubai airport (3.55 million seats) but behind Atlanta airport (4.42 million seats).

The fourth busiest airport during this period was London’s Heathrow (3.51 million seats), followed by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (3.46 million seats).

In comparison, the Delhi airport was ranked 23 in April 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Airport officials say that despite the recovery, the passenger traffic is still around 70% of pre-Covid levels

Data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also shows that international traffic at the Delhi airport increased from 722,431 passengers in February 2022 to 983,728 passengers in March 2022. This is expected to show an even bigger jump in April, following the resumption of all International flights from March 27, 2022.

In terms of domestic traffic, AAI data showed 3,066,121 passengers were handled at the Delhi airport in February, which rose to 4,092,583 passengers in March.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had hit the world hard. Travel restrictions had badly affected the travel and tourism sectors for two consecutive years. But now, with the rise in the number of vaccinated people across the world, governments are easing travel restrictions and slowly opening up their borders,” said Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, adding that India opened its borders last month and allowed the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers into the country, which is further expected to provide the industry with a boost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi airport international travel
delhi airport international travel
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out