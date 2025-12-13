Delhi AQI today: Smog-filled morning today as 10+ areas record ‘severe’ air. Check list

A layer of thick smog surrounded Delhi on Saturday morning as the air quality remained at 390 at 7 am, falling in the ‘very poor’ category, and inching very close to the ‘severe’ mark. Earlier, on Friday morning, AQI in Delhi stood at 332, falling in the ‘very poor’ category.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm on Friday stood in the ‘very poor’ category at 349, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While the overall AQI in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor' category, it breached the ‘severe’ mark in major areas of the national capital with readings over 400 at 8 am on Saturday.

According to CPCB data, Wazirpur recorded an AQI at 445, Jahangirpuri at 442, Vivek Vihar at 442 and Rohini at 436.

Location AQI Category Wazirpur 445 Severe Bawana 428 Severe Rohini 436 Severe Anand Vihar 436 Severe Mundka 426 Severe Jahangirpuri 442 Severe Vivek Vihar 442 Severe Chandani Chowk 419 Severe Narela 431 Severe ITO 425 Severe View All Prev Next

Also read: Expert panel formed to plan ways to fight air pollution caused by vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Experts further suggested that pollution levels in the city are expected to dip and will likely remain in the 'very poor to severe' range in the coming days, news agency PTI reported.

In the NCR areas, the air quality remained in the 'very poor to severe category', with Gurugram recording an AQI of 317, Noida at 448, Meerut at 368, and Faridabad's Sector 11 showing 351 AQI.

The Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi's Air Quality Management reported transport as the biggest contributor to air pollution on Friday at 16.5 per cent. This was followed by construction at 2.2 per cent and waste burning at 1.4 per cent.

Earlier, on Friday morning, AQI in Delhi stood at 332, falling in the ‘very poor’ category with 30 stations recording ‘very poor’ levels.

Also read: Waste burning rampant in Gurugram amid worsening air quality

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said that an expert panel of academicians will be set up to develop strategies to combat pollution.

The panel will be led by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, IIT Madras and include health experts and academicians. CAQM, in its statement, said that the panel is being developed, viewing the “urgent necessity to develop strategies for abatement of air pollution caused by vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR.”

The panel will submit its recommendations for the city within two months after consulting stakeholders.