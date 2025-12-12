Expert panel formed to plan ways to fight air pollution caused by vehicles in Delhi-NCR

As Delhi continues to reel under toxic air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday set up an expert panel to develop strategies to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region caused by vehicular emissions, as the central agency termed it a “major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR." Delhi has been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution with vehicular emission being one of the main causes.(AFP)

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hovering between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category for days now and remained the same on Friday as well. The 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm on Friday stood in the ‘very poor’ category at 349, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The expert panel, that comprises academicians and health experts, will be led by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor, IIT Madras, CAQM said in a statement.

“Keeping in view the urgent necessity to develop strategies for abatement of air pollution caused by vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has constituted an Expert Committee,” it said.

The panel, according to the CAQM, will submit its recommendations within a period of two months and may also consult the stakeholders and furnish interim recommendations. “The Expert Committee can also co-opt additional experts or institutions as deemed necessary. The first meeting of the Committee will take place on 15.12.2025,” CAQM said in its order.

“The constitution of this Expert Committee will advance evidence-based policy action for improving air quality and safeguarding public health in Delhi-NCR,” it further added.

What will the panel do?

According to the CAQM, the panel will review policies, programmes and regulatory frameworks for clean mobility, assess segment-wise contributions of vehicular emissions and recommend regulatory measures for reduction in vehicular emissions.

The panel will also examine technological readiness, infrastructural requirements, cost implications for an accelerated Electric Vehicle (EV) transition across vehicle segments.

In addition to this, the panel will also recommend additional measures to control vehicular emissions in view of the hazardous levels of Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital.

CAQM's concerns over vehicular emissions

The CAQM has been raising the issue of vehicular emissions as a major factor for air pollution in Delhi. On Wednesday, it urged the Supreme Court to review its August 12 order that ordered no coercive steps be taken against the owners 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the national capital.

“Vehicular pollution is one of the most significant contributing sectors to the generally poor air quality in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). Abatement of vehicular pollution thus has been one of the main focus areas of the Commission in its deliberations with the NCR State Governments and GNCTD,” CAQM said in an over 300-page affidavit.

Suggesting a way forward, the CAQM said, "For controlling vehicular emissions, BS-III and below standard vehicles are required to be kept out of purview of Order dated August 12, 2025 of the Supreme Court in… considering the emission potential of these vehicles in comparison to BS-VI emission standards."

Vehicular emissions, CAQM noted, remain one of the most significant contributors to the region’s poor air during the cold months, and the operation of ELVs has long been a concern. NGT had issued a series of orders during 2014–2015 restricting the plying of such vehicles in NCR, a position upheld by the Supreme Court in October 2018, after which violators were routinely impounded.