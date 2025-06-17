Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Armed men steal SUV at gunpoint in Qutub Institutional Area

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 12:45 PM IST

They forced the driver to the back seat, assaulted him, stole his phone and cash, then abandoned him after an hour. Further investigation is underway.

Three men allegedly stole an SUV by threatening the driver at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The driver was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. (Pixabay/representational)
The driver was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. (Pixabay/representational)

The men allegedly forced the driver to the back seat when they carried out the carjacking around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg and after an hour removed from the car.

"The driver, Sagar, was waiting inside his employer's Tata Harrier SUV outside a restaurant. His employer and his wife had gone inside to attend a party when three men entered (the car) from the rear door," a police officer said.

The driver told police that the car was parked when the carjacking happened. One of them, who was carrying a pistol, drove the car away.

He was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. They also robbed him of his mobile phone and cash, the officer said.

"The victim was later removed on Asola Road and the accused fled with the vehicle. Sagar reported the incident to the police and a case was registered at Kishangarh police station," the officer said.

Further investigation was underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi: Armed men steal SUV at gunpoint in Qutub Institutional Area
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On