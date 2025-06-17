SSC CPO 2025: Notification release date for Delhi Police, CAPF SI exam postponed

SSC CPO 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the notification release date for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination citing ‘administrative reasons’. It was scheduled to be released on June 16. SSC CPO 2025: Notification release date postponed (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 16.06.2025, has been deferred due to administrative reasons. The date of publication of the notice is being finalized in consultation with the user Department. All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission,” SSC said.

On the notification, candidates will get to know important dates, eligibility criteria, the application process and fee, the exam pattern and syllabus and other details.

SSC CPO 2025: How to apply for the exam when the process begins

Go to the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in. Open the apply tab. Select the exam name. If you are a fresh candidate, click on the register now link and complete the one-time registration process. If you are an existing candidate, enter your details and log in to the account. Now, fill out the application form. Upload the required documents. Make payment of the examination fee. Submit your form. Save a copy of the confirmation page for later use.

Meanwhile, the result of the SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 is awaited. When announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The written examination for Constable GD was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The provisional key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025. The result is expected next.