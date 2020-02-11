All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:16 IST

Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began on Tuesday, and early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll campaign saw a high-stakes political battle that pitched the AAP’s campaign to retain power against the BJP’s efforts to wrest power in the national capital.

The C-Voter data showed AAP leading in 50 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 20 of the 70 assembly constituencies at 9.45 am. The Congress is yet to open account.

This is in line with the exit poll predictions that gave a clear majority to the government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reacting to the early trends, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said: “Wait for the final results; we are going to register a massive win.”

Speaking before the counting of votes began earlier, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said: “We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last five years.”

The BJP’s Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari, too, expressed confidence on Tuesday morning. “Today will be a good day for the BJP,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, the returning officer in the Trilokpuri constituency, said there will be a total of 13 rounds of counting. “Right now, postal ballots are being counted… First trends will emerge around 10am.”

As voting for the Delhi assembly elections ended on Saturday evening, five exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the AAP, with the party expected to win anything between 47 seats (Times Now-Ipsos poll), which was the lowest estimate, to 68 seats (India Today-Axis poll), which was the highest estimate, in the assembly of 70 members.

Most polls expected the BJP to improve its performance from the last assembly elections, when it won just three seats, but the party was far behind the incumbent. The lowest estimate for the party was two seats (India Today-Axis) and the highest 23 (Times Now-Ipsos).

The Congress, all polls suggested, would come a distant third - either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats (ABP News-CVoter).

Hindustan Times did not conduct any exit poll and cannot independently vouch for the methodology and the outcome of the different exit polls.

Voting on Saturday happened in the backdrop of an acrimonious campaign over the past few weeks. Delhi appeared to see a small dip in voter turnout compared to the 2015 assembly polls, when a record 67.47 per cent voters exercised their choice. On Monday, the Election Commission announced the final voter turnout as 62.59 per cent.

Over the course of the past month, the AAP focused mainly on the issues of local leadership, projecting Kejriwal as the chief minister, and fought the elections on its governance record - particularly improvements in public health, government schools, and providing electricity and water at subsidised rates. The BJP sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and banked heavily on polarisation, as it made the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, particularly in Shaheen Bagh, a central poll issue and alleged that the AAP was backing the Muslim-dominated protests.