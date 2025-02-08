Menu Explore
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
Delhi election results: 4 Muslim candidates elected to assembly, down from 5

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Despite a split in voters among multiple parties, AAP emerged as the top choice in Muslim-dominated constituencies

A total of four Muslim candidates have been elected to the Delhi assembly this time.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Delhi Assembly Elections.(ANI)
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Delhi Assembly Elections.(ANI)

The four winning candidates are AAP's Imran Hussain (Ballimaran), Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (Seelampur).

Delhi Assembly Election result 2025: AAP loses chance to score a hat-trick

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to secure a hat-trick in Delhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 70 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was way behind with 22 seats, according to the Election Commission website.

Delhi election results LIVE: BJP scores historic win, prevents AAP hattrick

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won the previous two elections, lost nearly 10 percentage points of the vote share.

Arvind Kejriwal lost, Atishi won by over 3,000 votes

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma by around 4000 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Chief Minister Atishi won by 3,500 votes, defeating BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji. In Jangpura, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia lost in Jangpura.

Also Read | ‘Whoever has looted, will have to return it’: PM Modi promises probe into corruption in Delhi

Civil services coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) last December, bit the dust on his electoral debut on Saturday, losing against BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi from Patparganj by 28,072 votes.

Highest winning margins in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal from Matia Mahal recorded the highest winning margin in the Delhi election. He won his seat by a margin of 42,724 votes, defeating BJP's Deepti Indora.

In Seelampur, AAP candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma by a margin of 42,477 votes, the second–highest in the election.

Also Read | 5 reasons why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP lost 2025 Delhi election and BJP returned to power after 27 years

Vijender Gupta of the BJP won the Rohini seat by a big margin. He defeated AAP's Pardeep Mittal by a margin of 37,816 votes.

In Deoli, AAP's Prem Chauhan emerged victorious by a margin of 36,680 votes. He defeated Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Deepak Tanwar.

Ravinder Indraj Singh of the BJP won the Bawana seat by 31,475 votes, defeating AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
