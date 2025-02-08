‘Whoever has looted, will have to return it’": PM Modi promises probe into corruption in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to investigate alleged corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in his first speech after his Delhi election victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters after BJP wins the Delhi Assembly Elections in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2025.(Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

The prime minister also said that the new BJP government will submit untabled CAG reports during the first assembly session of the new government. “Whoever has looted will have to return it,” Modi said.

He hailed the party's return to power in Delhi after 27 years by winning more than a two-thirds majority in Delhi. The BJP managed to foil the ruling party's attempt to secure a hat-trick victory by winning 47 of the 70 assembly seats.

The prime minister's promise comes amid controversy over the alleged Delhi liquor scam and the AAP government's alleged failure to table CAG reports in the assembly.

Modi also accused the AAP of being “completely dishonest” and cited Anna Hazare's statement on Saturday to drive his point. “The party born out of the movement against corruption got involved in corruption. It became such a party of the country whose Chief Minister and Ministers went to jail on corruption charges. Those who used to give themselves certificates of honesty, turned out to be corrupt. This was a big betrayal with Delhi,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Supreme Court released him on bail in September 2024.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisosida was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged corruption in formulating and implementing the same policy. The top court emphasised his right to speedy trial while granting bail in August 2024.

The BJP has also used the “Sheesh Mahal” jibe to accuse Kejriwal of using taxpayer's money for lavish expenses at his residence as CM.

“The liquor scam defamed Delhi. The scams in schools and hospitals troubled the poorest of the poor and on top of that, their arrogance was so much that when the world was dealing with Corona, these people were building ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” Modi added.

Earlier, BJP's Parvesh Verma, who won against Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, said that the party will work to fulfil its commitments to the people of Delhi by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption charges under the AAP government.

