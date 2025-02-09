What's next for ‘India’s fastest-growing political startup AAP’ after BJP's capital gain?

Once touted as “India’s fastest-growing political start-up”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now faces its biggest existential crisis in over a decade, following a crushing defeat in its home turf, Delhi. For AAP, Delhi has always been the launchpad—its success story and a key source of momentum(HT)

In Saturday’s election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested control of the national capital, securing 48 out of 70 seats and reducing AAP to just 22, much below its 2020 poll tally of 62 and the majority mark of 36. The defeat not only stripped AAP of political power but also damaged its once-unassailable reputation that had been built on its success in Delhi.

For the AAP, Delhi has always been the launchpad—its success story and a key source of momentum. With key figures like Arvind Kejriwal losing from New Delhi and other prominent leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, also facing setbacks, the party now finds itself at a crossroads.

AAP's governance model falls flat

AAP's governance model, which focused on free electricity, water, and education reforms, failed to resonate with many city residents, while its attempt to make a soft Hindutva appeal—promising monthly stipends for temple priests—also fell flat with the electorate.

However, AAP is not entirely out of the picture.

The party still holds power in Punjab, a state where it continues to govern with a significant mandate. It also remains a force in national politics, having been officially recognized as a national party in April 2023. With 13 parliamentary seats, including 10 in the Rajya Sabha, AAP still has a foothold, albeit limited.

Challenging road ahead for AAP

The party's road ahead is challenging. While it has expanded beyond Delhi, notably making strides in Goa, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir, the defeat in Delhi is a major setback.

Legal troubles, including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in March 2024 over alleged corruption linked to the excise policy, added to the turmoil. The jailing of several leaders and subsequent damage to AAP's image created a strong narrative against the party, once seen as a corruption-free alternative.

The party now faces the task of rebuilding public trust while addressing corruption allegations and clarifying its governance model. Its future success will depend on whether it can expand beyond its remaining strongholds, particularly Punjab, and whether it can bounce back from the challenges it now faces.

As the party works to redefine its strategy, one question looms large: Will AAP reclaim its former glory, or fade into political irrelevance? Only future election tests will tell.

(With PTI inputs)