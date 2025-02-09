Kejri wall demolished: What worked for BJP and what didn't for AAP in Delhi election

Analysis of events that took place in the run-up to the Delhi assembly election 2025 decode what worked for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and what didn't for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lost the poll in the national capital after three consecutive terms in power. AAP lost the Delhi assembly election 2025, winning only 22 seats, down from its 2020 poll tally of 62. (PTI photos/File)

The BJP stormed back to power in Delhi after a 27-year gap, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats and leaving 22 for the AAP, massively down from its 2020 election tally of 62. The Congress, an ally of the AAP under the INDIA bloc, fought the Delhi poll 2025 separately and failed to win even a single seat.

In a tight race with a narrow vote-share gap, what tipped the scales in BJP’s favour?

Delhi election results: Key factors behind BJP’s victory, AAP’s setback

BJP's persistent campaign: The BJP began its campaign long before the elections were officially announced. How? Every negative headline about the AAP was followed by a sustained BJP push, which gradually undermined the incumbent party. The narrative was amplified by the ‘sheesh mahal’ controversy surrounding the lavishly renovated residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who shot to fame with anti-corruption movement with Maharashtra-based Anna Hazare.

Appealing to the middle class: The AAP largely retained its core low-income vote share, but the BJP focused on targeting the middle and neo-middle class in Delhi. The income tax cut in the Union Budget 2025 further solidified BJP's appeal.

Issues such as deteriorating infrastructure, poor roads, traffic congestion, air pollution, and the polluted Yamuna, were utilised by the BJP, which also wooed government employees with the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission.

BJP's populist promises: As the election neared, the BJP also made populist promises, effectively countering AAP’s freebie agenda. For example: The BJP in its manifesto for emphasised women and promises ₹2,500 monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’. The "double-engine sarkar" argument resonated with many voters, especially as the AAP-LG tussle gave an impression of government dysfunction.

Attack on AAP’s ‘freebies’ policy: The BJP aggressively campaigned against the AAP’s welfare schemes, calling attention to issues like "fake medicines" and "ghost patients" in mohalla clinics. While AAP kept denying these claims, some of the accusations stuck. When paired with issues like the ever-polluted Yamuna and the AAP’s most recent unsubstantiated claims about BJP poisoning water, these criticisms might have resonated with voters, particularly in areas bordering Haryana, where AAP saw significant losses.

Kejriwal’s changing image: Arvind Kejriwal, once seen as a humble, people-oriented leader, entered this election with a different image. His move from advocating against government bungalows to enjoying them is said to have created a perception shift. As the face of the AAP, Kejriwal himself became a target of anti-incumbency sentiment, further impacting the party’s performance.

Arvind Kejriwal's former colleagues Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra also attributed to AAP supremo's “bluster, propaganda” and “shift from the idea of providing an alternative politics” for the Delhi debacle.

Modi’s influence: As AAP faced challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prominence in the BJP campaign became more evident. His sharp criticism of AAP and promises of smoother coordination between the Centre and Delhi are said to have helped BJP supporters and swing the election in their favour.