Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: AAP seeks FIR against BJP’s Parvesh Varma for calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:09 IST

BJP MP Parvesh Varma continues to be in the firing line of rival political outfits even as he faces an Election Commission of India deadline to explain his allegedly communally divisive comments that sought to paint the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh as lawless villains, by the end of Thursday.

The BJP leader from the influential Jat community in Delhi has now been dragged to the election commission by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a “terrorist”.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference in the national capital and claimed that BJP leader Parvesh Varma’s shocking statement was even backed by Manoj Tiwari, the chief of saffron party’s Delhi Unit and questioned how such leaders were allowed to campaign in the polls.

“Delhi’s voters will teach a lesson to those who have insulted capital’s son- Arvind Kejriwal, who has facilitated religious pilgrimage, good schools and hospitals for them- in the February 8 polls,” Singh said.

He alleged that the entire BJP leadership was making such statements as part of a strategy but calling a chief minister a “terrorist” was still beyond the limits of political brinkmanship.

“How can you call a chief minister a terrorist? Is this the culture of the BJP? The entire BJP leadership is now involved in this,” Singh alleged and demanded that the Delhi poll officer orders registering of an FIR against Varma.

The Election Commission had earlier ordered the BJP to drop Varma and Union minister Anurag Thakur from its list of star campaigners after a complaint was filed against him for suggesting that protestors at Shaheen Bag could rob and rape people if not contained by electing the BJP in Delhi polls. Thakur’s conduct was questioned for a separate incident where he was seen encouraging BJP supporters to raise “objectionable” slogans against the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

The two leaders will, however, continue to campaign for BJP candidates as the EC directive only wanted them dropped from the star campaigners’ list, said the party.

Officials said the distinction between a designated star campaigner and other campaigners is largely an election accounting and expenditure monitoring aspect.

Expenditure incurred by star campaigners are added to the party’s account, while expenses by others get added to the candidates’ account which is capped at Rs 28 lakh.

The election commission has not responded yet to AAP’s demand for fresh sanctions against Varma.