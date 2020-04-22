Delhi begins plasma therapy trials for critical Covid-19 patients

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:35 IST

Delhi begun plasma therapy trials for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients on Tuesday, with two persons receiving the treatment that uses antibody-rich plasma (a blood component) taken from those who have recovered from the infection to treat critical patients.

One of them was a 60-year-old man admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lok Nayak Hospital. He was not on ventilator but had low oxygen saturation (85%), a condition that indicates his organs were not receiving adequate amount of oxygen. The normal oxygen saturation is 95% to 100%.

“The donor plasma has been screened for infections like HIV and Hepatitis B and then injected into the patient. Hopefully, the antibodies from the plasma will help the person (Covid-19 patient) to fight the virus better,” said Dr JC Passey, director of the Lok Nayak Hospital.

He said the second patient was younger, between 30 to 40 years of age. “He had no comorbidities (like diabetes or hypertension), but had a severe infection and had to be put on oxygen support (not ventilator). He was also given plasma therapy along with the other person,” Passey said.

The trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, which will be processing the blood to derive plasma and store it.

Two more recipients for the treatment were identified on Monday, but they weren’t given the therapy. “One of them had problems in multiple organs and the other person was extremely old and might not have tolerated the treatment,” Passey said.

The rapid antibody test kits received by Delhi from the Centre were used on Sunday to identify the donors. These tests, however, have been put on hold for two days over huge variations in results.

In the absence of antibody tests, those who are below the age of 60 and do not have underlying health conditions such as the diabetes, hypertension, heart disease etc. will be considered potential donors.

As per the trial procedures, 10 patients will be randomly administered plasma therapy and an equal number will receive a placebo (a treatment without any therapeutic effect). The trial will find out whether people getting the plasma therapy are doing better.