Delhi BJP chief's ‘jhoota’, ‘kaali zubaan’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi poll

As the Delhi assembly election approaches, the war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party intensified. In a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP unit chief Virendraa Sachdeva called him a "liar" and "kaali zubaan". Virendraa Sachdeva said the only statement of his which turned true was his party members including him, going to jail.(Ritik Jain)

Virendra Sachdeva also accused the former chief minister of not fulfilling any of his promises and labelled him a “synonym for lies”.

He added that the only statement that turned true was that his party members, including him, were going to jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said that I swear on my children that I will not take any government car, bungalow or security. Arvind Kejriwal should tell whose life was lost and whose promise was lost. Ahead of the Punjab election women were promised 1,000 rupees would be credited to their account once AAP came to power but none of them received it," the BJP leader said.

‘Kaali zubaan’: BJP attacks Kejriwal over Yamuna pollution

BJP Delhi chief further attacked Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government for failing to clean the Yamuna River and called him a "kaali zubaan."

"He said he would clean Yamuna within one year and will take a dip with the entire cabinet, did he do it? Arvind Kejriwal's name itself means lie. He cannot speak the truth. His tongue is black, when he says that Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh or Arvind Kejriwal will go to jail, this becomes true," he said.

AAP vs BJP: Sheesh Mahal row in Delhi

A high drama unfolded outside the bungalow once occupied by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and dubbed a 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, as AAP leaders attempted to enter it but were stopped by the police.

The AAP party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg calling it a "Raj Mahal", but were stopped by the police again, following which they staged a "dharna".

On its part, the BJP also took the media to the AB 17 Mathura Road bungalow allotted to Chief Minister Atishi to show that she already had a government residence and sought to know why she was asking for a separate bungalow.

Delhi assembly election

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will be done on February 8.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins -- 67 and 62 out of 70 seats -- is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress.