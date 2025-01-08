Ashok Gehlot's attack on AAP prompts Arvind Kejriwal's 'Congress-BJP together' charge

Delhi assembly election 2025: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday triggered a confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal with his remark that AAP is the Congress's main opposition in the Delhi assembly election. Reacting to the veteran's attack, the former Delhi chief minister said it proved the Congress and the BJP were contesting the election "together". Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal during campaigning for the Delhi assembly election.(PTI file photo)

"They (the AAP) are our opposition. They are harbouring a misconception since they won twice (in Delhi). The situation in Delhi has changed now. Congress is doing a better campaign and this time, the results will be different," Ashok Gehlot told ANI.

Kejriwal, whose party AAP is facing a three-way fight in the national capital, claimed the BJP and the Congress were in cahoots with each other.

"Gehlot ji, you made it clear that the Congress sees the AAP as the opposition in Delhi. You remained silent on the BJP. People also felt that the AAP was the opposition for the Congress and the BJP is its partner. People also believed that the BJP and the Congress are fighting the elections together against the AAP. So far, this cooperation between you two was a secret. Today, you have made it public. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Delhi, for this clarification," Kejriwal posted on X in Hindi.

Ashok Gehlot reacts to Kejriwal's charge

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's claim, Ashok Gehlot said BJP and Congress's bonhomie was impossible.

"He very well knows it is impossible... I want to tell Kejriwal that politics will go on but the ₹25 lakh health cover scheme introduced today provides universal coverage. The central government should analyse the schemes which were introduced in Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters, referring to the party's proposed health scheme.

"The government must come forward to support its people in healthcare. Ayushman Bharat covers only 40 per cent of the population. Rajasthan is the only state where health scheme coverage was given to all households...A law similar to Rajasthan's Right to Health should be passed in every state," he added.

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal, meanwhile, attacked AAP and BJP saying that both parties are busy attacking and making allegations against each other.

"BJP is attacking AAP on the issue of 'Sheesh Mahal' and AAP is attacking BJP on the new PM residence. Both of them are trying to make allegations against each other. Between all of this, there is a third party, the Congress party. Congress party has ruled for 55 years and 3 members of the Gandhi family have been Prime Ministers," Sappal said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections.

With inputs from ANI, PTI