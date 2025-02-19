PM Modi, celebrities, BJP-state CMs: Who will attend Delhi oath ceremony on Thursday

The preparations are underway in full swing for the oath-ceremony of Delhi’s new chief minister to be held on Thursday. However, who is going to get the top job is still a mystery. Preparations underway for the upcoming oath ceremony of Delhi's Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The ceremony, which will be held in Delhi’s Ram Leela ground at around noon tomorrow, will be attended by several dignitaries including politicians, foreign dignitaries and also celebrities.

Among the big names that will be present tomorrow are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Other union ministers have also been invited to the big event.

The oath-ceremony will be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, however, some may skip the event due to the ongoing budget sessions in their respective states, reported news agency PTI.

As many as 40 celebrities have also been invited to the event, the PTI report said, quoting sources.

A crowd of 50,000 people is expected to attend Delhi chief minister’s oath ceremony, said BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, which includes party workers and citizens of Delhi.

"Around 50,000 people, including party workers, RWA, sections of society and saints, will be invited. It will be a grand event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers will be present. It will last around 25-30 minutes," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, some party leaders said that a footfall of as many as one lakh people was expected, given the excitement among people for BJP’s return in Delhi.

Other dignitaries such as Delhi’s Chief Secretary, Secretary to Delhi’s Lt Governor will also be present to conduct the ceremony.

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi, AAP national convener and ex Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited to the event according to the protocol.

Preparations underway

The Ram Leela ground and its surrounding areas have been cleaned for Thursday’s event. The pavements have been freshly painted.

According to Chandolia, Ram Leela ground was chosen as the venue for tomorrow’s event to accommodate people from all walks of life, for which, the space at Raj Bhawan wouldn’t have been enough. Ram Leela ground has been witness to many big events throughout Delhi’s history.

Three stages will be set up at the venue, with senior dignitaries including PM Modi, Lt Governor VK Saxena, BJP President J P Nadda, the new chief minister and his cabinet taking the center stage.

The union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and other guests will be seated on the other two stages.

With PTI inputs.