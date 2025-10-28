Delhi cloud seeding trial done, artificial rain expected in next 4 hours

The Delhi government is slated to carry out five cloud seeding trials as part of its plan to tackle worsening air quality levels in the national capital. Officials have stated that all 5 trials will be carried out in northwest Delhi.
As per officials, the trial today was conducted over Khekra, Burari, Mayur Vihar, North Karol Bagh, Sadakpur and Bhojpur.
Tuesday's trial marks the second trial cloud seeding attempt over Delhi. The first was carried out last week over Burari. However, was unable to induce rain due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent. At 50 percent is required to induce artificial rain.
The Delhi government had revealed its plan for cloud seeding last week. Chief minister Rekha Gupta had stated earlier that the trial will be carried out on October 28 to 29 as the IMD predicted cloudy skies over the national capital.
What is cloud seeding?
Cloud seeding refers to artificially generating rainfall by introducing particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds.
Flights are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, possibly leading to precipitation. For Delhi, the flight took off from Kanpur.