New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday alleged large-scale mismanagement in the Delhi Transport Corporation by the previous A government, mentioning financial losses and operational failures cited by a CAG report tabled in the Assembly. Delhi CM alleges large-scale mismanagement by AAP govt in DTC

The CAG report on the performance of DTC during the A regime was sent by Speaker Vijender Gupta with the approval of the House to the Assembly's Committee on Government Undertakings to submit its report within three months.

The Speaker also directed the DTC to submit an action taken note of the findings of the report within one month.

"DTC was ruined due to mismanagement. If buses do not operate on all routes, how will DTC generate revenue? Due to improper scheduling, there has been a loss of ₹668 crore," the chief minister said while taking part in the discussion on the CAG report.

She also criticised the opposition, stating, "Abusing others has become their habit and they refuse to acknowledge their shortcomings."

Gupta also alleged irregularities related to Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System , which was initially co-owned by the Delhi government and a private bank, each holding a 50 per cent stake.

The chief minister said when the private bank decided to sell its shares for ₹95 crore, the Delhi government delayed the purchase for two months.

Eventually, the bank sold its stake to a private company, which is majorly owned by a Russian firm, for just ₹10 crore.

"Why was a ₹95-crore stake sold for just ₹10 crore? This is what they have done to DTC. I request that this matter be investigated," she added.

The Delhi chief minister asserted that her government will revitalise and revive the DTC and the inter-state bus terminals will be modernised with advanced technology.

She alleged corruption by the previous A government in the name of free ride to women and added, "We will provide cards to ensure accountability and probity."

She said there was no system to ascertain the number of actual beneficiaries of the scheme in the previous government.

