Delhi CM Atishi booked for MCC ‘violation’

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 12:05 PM IST

Delhi chief minister has been booked for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty.

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi takes a picture with women during an election campaign for the Delhi Assembly election, at Govindpuri in New Delhi.(Atishi - X)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi takes a picture with women during an election campaign for the Delhi Assembly election, at Govindpuri in New Delhi.(Atishi - X)

"We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer.

He further said that action was taken as the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg along with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. Police instructed them to vacate the area as per MCC guidelines. But they obstructed an officer from doing his duties, he said.

In a post on X, Atishi hit out at the Election Commission, alleging BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and members of his family were openly resorting to "hooliganism" but no action was taken, while a case was registered against her.

