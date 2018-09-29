Delhi CM Kejriwal spars with Amit Shah, JP Nadda over Ayushman Bharat health scheme

BJP chief Amit Shah’s claim that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not implement government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Health insurance scheme for fear that it would increase Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has evoked a sharp retort from the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Kejriwal hit back saying that Ayushman Bharat was another fad and irrelevant scheme.

“The Ayushman Bharat scheme is just like the rest of your plans. I have studied it well. Let me know if even a single person is treated under this scheme. How many lanes and roads were cleaned under Swachh Bharat? How much black money has come back to the country? How long will the people of this country be fooled?” he tweeted.

@AmitShah जी, आयुश्मन भारत योजना भी आपकी बाक़ी योजनाओं की तरह केवल जुमला है। इसे मैंने अच्छी तरह पढ़ा है। इसमें एक आदमी का भी इलाज हो जाए तो बताना। स्वच्छ भारत में कितनी गलियाँ और सड़कें साफ़ हुईं? कितने लोगों का काला धन वापस आया? कब तक इस देश के लोगों को बेवक़ूफ़ बनाओगे? https://t.co/ovYRRfrHaE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 28, 2018

.Earlier Friday, Shah critisicised Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat that provides Rs 5 lakh cashless annual cover to each poor and vulnerable.

Following Kejriwal’s retort, Union health minister J P Nadda also waded into the Twitter war claiming that more than 18,000 beneficiaries have already been treated under the scheme since its formal launch on September 23.

“If you had also implemented the scheme, people would have been able to use free wi-fi to find out more about the scheme and you could have kept a track on CCTV” Nadda tweeted.

.@ArvindKejriwal जी #AyushmanBharat -PMJAY योजना का लाभ अब तक 18000 से अधिक लोगो को मिल चुका है।ये वो ग़रीब,वंचित लोग है जो पैसो के अभाव मे इलाज नही करवा पाते थे।

अगर आप दिल्ली मे ये योजना लागू करते तो, लोग फ़्री वाइफ़ाई के माध्यम से जानकारी ले लेते और आप CCTV से निगरानी कर लेते। https://t.co/wq5BNQJQhO — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 28, 2018

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (AB-PMJAY), labelled as Modicare on the lines of Obamacare, is Modi government’s ambitious, and world’s largest, public health insurance scheme.

It aims to cover more than 107 million poor and vulnerable families mentioned under the socio-economic caste census data-2011 (SECC-2011), and pay for their hospitalisation.

While most states have agreed to implement the scheme in their states, Delhi and Odisha have been vocal about not being keen to implement it.

Thirty-one States and Union territories have formally signed the mandatory memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the centre, to implement the scheme that was formally launched in Jharkhand’s Capital, Ranchi.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 15:27 IST