Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi CM attack: Prime accused's friend who ‘transferred’ him 2,000 arrested

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:40 am IST

Rajeshbhai Khimji, the prime accused, told authorities that he had planned to stage a protest against the order at the national capital’s Ramleela Ground.

The Delhi Police on Sunday made the second arrest in connection with the recent attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ program at her Civil Lines residence, news agency PTI reported citing unnamed officials.

Tehseen Syed was reportedly brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening and was made to confront Rajeshbhai Khimji to verify some facts, the police had said.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)
Tehseen Syed was reportedly brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening and was made to confront Rajeshbhai Khimji to verify some facts, the police had said.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The second accused has been identified as Tehseen Syed, a friend of the prime accused Rajeshbhai Khimji, 41. Syed was detained by the Delhi Police from Gujarat’s Rajkot on Friday for allegedly transferring money to Khimji, ANI had reported.

According to the PTI report, Syed was brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening itself for further questioning and was made to confront his friend, the main accused, to verify some facts, the police had said. He was then taken into custody on Sunday, the police said.

Also read: Lord Ram's blessings, people's affection keep me safe: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

What is Tehseen Syed’s role in attack on Rekha Gupta

The prime accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, had allegedly sent a video of Rekha Gupta’s residence to Syed and the latter had sent Khimji 2,000 before the attack on the chief minister at a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme on Wednesday, the PTI report said.

Following his arrest after the attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta, Khimji told police that he had gone to the ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme to raise the issue of the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs, which has now been stayed.

He also told authorities that he had planned to stage a protest against the order at the national capital’s Ramleela Ground.

Khimji, who is an autorickshaw driver from Rajkot, has five cases of assault and possession of liquor filed against him between 2017 and 2024 at the city’ Bhaktinagar police station, and multiple preventive actions have been taken against him throughout those years, according to police.

In the preliminary investigation, the Rajkot police found that Khimji had travelled to Delhi from Ujjain on August 19 to take part in a protest on the SC ruling on stray dogs.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi CM attack: Prime accused's friend who ‘transferred’ him 2,000 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On