Delhi CM attack: Prime accused's friend who ‘transferred’ him 2,000 arrested

The Delhi Police on Sunday made the second arrest in connection with the recent attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ program at her Civil Lines residence, news agency PTI reported citing unnamed officials. Tehseen Syed was reportedly brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening and was made to confront Rajeshbhai Khimji to verify some facts, the police had said.(Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The second accused has been identified as Tehseen Syed, a friend of the prime accused Rajeshbhai Khimji, 41. Syed was detained by the Delhi Police from Gujarat’s Rajkot on Friday for allegedly transferring money to Khimji, ANI had reported.

According to the PTI report, Syed was brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening itself for further questioning and was made to confront his friend, the main accused, to verify some facts, the police had said. He was then taken into custody on Sunday, the police said.

What is Tehseen Syed’s role in attack on Rekha Gupta

The prime accused, Rajeshbhai Khimji, had allegedly sent a video of Rekha Gupta’s residence to Syed and the latter had sent Khimji ₹2,000 before the attack on the chief minister at a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme on Wednesday, the PTI report said.

Following his arrest after the attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta, Khimji told police that he had gone to the ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme to raise the issue of the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs, which has now been stayed.

He also told authorities that he had planned to stage a protest against the order at the national capital’s Ramleela Ground.

Khimji, who is an autorickshaw driver from Rajkot, has five cases of assault and possession of liquor filed against him between 2017 and 2024 at the city’ Bhaktinagar police station, and multiple preventive actions have been taken against him throughout those years, according to police.

In the preliminary investigation, the Rajkot police found that Khimji had travelled to Delhi from Ujjain on August 19 to take part in a protest on the SC ruling on stray dogs.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)