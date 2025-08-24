Lord Ram's blessings, people's affection keep me safe: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that Lord Ram's blessings and people’s affection keep her safe, days after she was attacked during a public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. Gupta also said that the blessings of Lord Ram and the support of Delhi’s citizens remain her greatest strength. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing people at the foundation-laying ceremony for two Ramlilas at Shalimar Bagh, Gupta said, “The establishment of Ram Rajya signifies governance that is just, transparent and centred on the welfare of people.

“To achieve this, it becomes necessary to confront the destructive forces. Lord Ram has entrusted me with the responsibility of leading Delhi on the path of Ram Rajya.”

Expressing gratitude for the blessings of Lord Ram, she said his grace gives her strength and courage. Referring to the recent attack on her, she said the blessings of Lord Ram, together with the affection of the people, keep her safe and strong.

Stating that every character in Ramlila conveys profound life lessons, Gupta said, “Whenever we see characters such as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, or Mata Kaikeyi on stage, we are reminded of our own duties and responsibilities.

“That is why, for centuries, thousands of Ramlilas have been organised across the country to guide us towards a better path in life.”

Gupta also said that the blessings of Lord Ram and the support of Delhi’s citizens remain her greatest strength. “With this foundation ceremony, let us together pledge to realise the vision of Ram Rajya and take Delhi forward on the path of love, peace and prosperity,” she said.

The chief minister also said that Ramlila celebrations will be more magnificent and spiritually uplifting this year than ever before. To make the organisation process smooth, a district-level single-window system led by the district magistrate has been introduced for granting all permissions, she said.

Also, land security deposit for Ramlila performances has been reduced from ₹20 per square metre to ₹15 per square metre, Gupta said. Additionally, the area earmarked for entertainment facilities alongside Ramlila performances has been fixed at 40 per cent of the allotted land.

Gupta also said that along with the grand staging of Ramlilas, cultural festivities such as Dandiya and other performances will be organised to make the celebrations more vibrant and inclusive.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday took part in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee to be held at the Red Fort Parade Ground, along with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

Sachdeva, along with former Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, later addressed a meeting of Durga Puja Samitis organised by the party’s Bengal Cell at the state office.

Whether it is Ramlila or Durga Puja, both symbolise the victory of truth over falsehood and represent India’s religious and social greatness, Sachdeva said.

He also assured to ensure that all the Durga Puja Samitis receive necessary administrative support in a timely manner.