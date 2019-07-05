Delhi court frames charges against CM Kejriwal for obstructing public servant

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Rakhi Birla and Somnath Bharti in a 2014 case of violating prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation.

The court however, discharged Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh.

Advocate Rishikesh Kumar and Mohd Irshad appeared for Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Ashutosh and Bharti were present in court in person.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:49 IST