Delhi Court refuses to stay summons issued to Arvind Kejriwal by ED

The sessions court of Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday refused to stay the summons issued to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the basis of the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case. The additional sessions Judge Rakesh Syal directed Kejriwal to approach the metropolitan magistrate for an exemption to appear in front of the probe agency in the matter, reported PTI. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against the order passed by additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.

The ED has filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summons. According to ED, they want to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues about the formulation of the excise policy and the allegations of bribery. However, the Delhi CM, to date, has skipped eight summons issued by the probe agency on - March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, and December 22 and November 2 last year.

What is the excise policy case?

The Kerjiwal-led Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It also promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy alleging irregularities.

According to the ED, AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy. The probe agency alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign. The central agency in its charge sheet said that there was an involvement of a certain ‘South Group’ in the alleged irregularities.

So far, the ED has arrested two senior AAP leaders - the then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on February 26 last year, and Sanjay Singh on October 5.

(With inputs from agencies)