Amit Shah's ‘aapa kho baithe hain’ reply to Arvind Kejriwal's CAA remarks

Union home minister Amit Shah has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has lost his calm ("aapa kho baithe hain") while responding to the Delhi chief minister's criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the Centre on Monday. In an interview to news agency ANI, Amit Shah claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's outburst stemmed from his party's alleged exposure in corruption cases and said if he is concerned about national security that he must talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(X/AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal this week reiterated his earlier remarks on the CAA stating that more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. He added that law and order would collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes. On Wednesday, he said the implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was a "dirty vote bank politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted that people want this law to be repealed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Amit Shah slams foreign media over ‘anti-Muslim’ law claims: 'Ask them...'

Responding to the charges, Amit Shah said, “He (Kejriwal) is unaware that all these people have already taken refuge in our country. They are living in India. Those who arrived in our country by 2014 will get citizenship.”

"And if he is concerned, why does he not talk about Bangladeshi infiltrators? Why does he not protest against Rohingyas? It is because they are doing vote-bank politics. He will face a very tough time during elections in Delhi that is why he is doing vote-bank politics. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," the home minister said in the ANI interview.

"He will have to face great difficulty in the Delhi elections. Are Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators not taking our jobs? He is just raising his voice against minorities of Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis," Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah further said that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have no sympathy for those who came here after being persecuted in their countries.

Also Read | CAA will never be taken back; rules now a formality: Amit Shah tears into Oppn

Amit Shah questions Owaisi, Mamata

Amit Shah also took on other Opposition leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi and Mamata Banerjee for their claims that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was anti-Muslim and said that the law can't be seen in isolation as it carries a history with itself.

"This is not a political game for the Bharatiya Janata Party. For our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our government, it is our duty to give adequate rights to those persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who were living like refugees in India. It is a question of giving them rights that have eluded them for three generations and empathising with their pain" Amit Shah said