Delhi court to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on June 19 in excise policy case

A Delhi court announced June 19 for the hearing of CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, reported PTI. The judge also directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs while in JC, (AFP)

The case was adjourned by Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar after the Excise Department sought more time file a reply, reported PTI.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: Liquor prices go up in Ggm, new excise regime enforced

The judge also fixed for Saturday to hear on an application filed by Kejriwal to allow his spouse to join through video conference for the procedures by the medical board which is formed to determine the CM's health condition and further treatment. The jail authorities have been directed to file a reply in this matter, reported PTI.

"Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join medical board. Before passing any order I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow," the judge said, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case

During the proceedings, the ED requested the court to adjourn the matter till June 25, reported PTI.

Despite ED's request to adjourn the court proceedings till June 25, the judge said he could consider the convenience of the accused for the next date of hearing, reported PTI.

"The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED's) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours," the judge said, according to PTI.

ALSO READ: Evidence may be tampered if Kejriwal given bail: ED

The judge also directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs while in JC, reported PTI.

Kejriwal's application seeking interim bail on medical grounds was dismissed on June 5 by a Delhi court.

Kejriwal's judicial custody was also extended by the judge till June 19.