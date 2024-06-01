Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case
New Delhi, Following is the chronology of events in the excise policy-linked money laundering case in which a Delhi court on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea. * November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy. * July 2022: Lt Governor VK Saxena recommends Central Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of policy. * August 2022: CBI and Enforcement Directorate register cases in connection with alleged irregularities. * September 2022: Delhi government scraps excise policy. * October 30, 2023: ED sends first summons to Kejriwal in money laundering case for appearance on November 2. * December 2023: ED issues two more summonses to Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 and January 3. * January 2024: Two more summonses sent to Kejriwal by ED for January 18 and February 2. * February 3: ED files complaint against Kejriwal before magisterial court for skipping summonses. * February 7: Magisterial court summons Kejriwal on ED complaint. * February: ED issues summonses for appearance of Kejriwal on February 19, and March 4. * March 7: Magisterial court issues summons to Kejriwal on ED's fresh complaint against him for evading summonses. * March 15: Sessions court refuses to stay proceedings against Kejriwal for skipping summons. * March 16: Magisterial court grants bail to Kejriwal in ED's complaints against him for skipping summons after he appears before it. * March 21: Delhi HC refuses to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. ED arrests Kejriwal shortly after. * March 23: Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest by ED and trial court order remanding him in agency's custody. * April 9: HC dismisses Kejriwal's petition against arrest by ED. * April 10: Kejriwal moves SC challenging HC order upholding his arrest by ED. * April 15: SC seeks response from ED by April 24 on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest. * April 24: ED tells SC that Kejriwal led investigating officer through his conduct "to form the satisfaction" that he is guilty of money laundering. * April 27: Kejriwal tells SC that his "illegal arrest" in case constitutes an unprecedented assault on tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism". * April 29: SC questions non-appearance of Kejriwal before ED despite repeated summonses for recording of statements and asks if he can challenge arrest on grounds of non-recording of his version. * May 3: SC says it may consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal in view of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. * May 8: SC says it will pronounce order on interim bail to Kejriwal on May 10. * May 10: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in Lok Sabha elections, says he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. *May 30: Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking interim bail. *Jun 1: Court reserved for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.
