IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi Police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit and Jacob has been accused of helping edit the document.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:13 AM IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday will hear the anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case along with Disha Ravi. The case involves the creation and sharing of a toolkit - an online document - in support of the farmers' protest.

The hearing was scheduled for today, after additional session judge Dharmera Rana during March 2 hearing, gave the Delhi Police a week's time to file a detailed response on Jacob's plea. The court directed the police to hand over a copy of its reply to Jacob's bail plea to her counsel.

On February 17, Bombay high court gave three-weeks transit anticipatory bail to Jacob, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from the Aurangabad bench on February 16 for 10 days.

On February 25, the court granted protection from arrest to Muluk which ends today.

Delhi Police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit and Jacob has been accused of helping edit the document. They say that the toolkit was created with an intention to defame India and spread misinformation in the country.

The document was first publicised by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, who tweeted in support of ongoing farmers' agitating against the contentious farm laws at the Delhi border.

The police have also linked the toolkit with the clashes that occurred between the protesters and police during the tractor rally on January 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest

Related Stories

Disha's father responds to her bail
news

‘Justice has been done’: Disha Ravi’s father on her bail in Toolkit case

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
READ FULL STORY
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A link to Google's proposal to a workable news code on the company's homepage, arranged on an iPhone in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Google threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it�s forced to pay local publishers for news, a dramatic escalation of a months-long standoff with the government. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:11 AM IST
On Friday, the cyber prevention and awareness detection (CyPAD) unit of the city police sent a letter to Google and asked for details of the people who drafted the toolkit, edited and circulated it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:11 AM IST
A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab, according to India Meteorological Department
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire broke out at the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, on Monday evening.(PTI Photo)
The fire broke out at the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, on Monday evening.(PTI Photo)
india news

Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 08:06 AM IST
The fire broke out on the 13th floor of New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm, and was brought under control a few hours later, according to West Bengal's fire and emergency services minister Sujit Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus case tally has reached over 117 million with the death toll about to cross 2.6 million mark, as per the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Women farmer's shout slogans on the occasion of International Women Day during a protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Women farmer's shout slogans on the occasion of International Women Day during a protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:31 AM IST
  • Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
The bridge has been named ‘Maitri Setu’ to symbolise growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, the PMO statement read.(PTI)
The bridge has been named ‘Maitri Setu’ to symbolise growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, the PMO statement read.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’, several development projects today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The bridge has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh, and has been named ‘Maitri Setu’ to symbolise growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Delhi Police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit and Jacob has been accused of helping edit the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say Indo-French naval cooperation will further deepen when French navy ships pay a visit to Kochi port in March. Photo courtesy: French ministry of armed forces(Photo courtesy: French ministry of armed forces)
Analysts say Indo-French naval cooperation will further deepen when French navy ships pay a visit to Kochi port in March. Photo courtesy: French ministry of armed forces(Photo courtesy: French ministry of armed forces)
india news

Quad, France and UAE join hands in 2 naval exercises to dominate Indo-Pacific

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:00 AM IST
  • French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Immigrants walk across the Gateway International Bridge into Mexico after being sent out of Texas by US. (AFP)
Immigrants walk across the Gateway International Bridge into Mexico after being sent out of Texas by US. (AFP)
india news

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:48 AM IST
There are 4.2 million immigrants from Mexico who lack documentation. Together, they make up more than 40.8 percent of the 10.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief principal secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan, respectively, to oversee the re-development of the iconic Sabarmati Ashram and its precincts.(AP/Ajit Solanki)
Chief principal secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan, respectively, to oversee the re-development of the iconic Sabarmati Ashram and its precincts.(AP/Ajit Solanki)
india news

Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Rahul Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party(ANI Photo)
Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Rahul Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party(ANI Photo)
india news

Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:57 AM IST
  • Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the second part of the Budget session on Monday. PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the second part of the Budget session on Monday. PTI
india news

Rising fuel prices rock Parliament

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policemen outside the house in Batla House where inspector Mohan Chand Shama was killed during a shootout. HT Archive
Policemen outside the house in Batla House where inspector Mohan Chand Shama was killed during a shootout. HT Archive
india news

Batla House: Ariz Khan held guilty of killing inspector

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:26 AM IST
  • Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores — including cheap insurance, fertilisers, credit and income transfers — still suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available.(Bloomberg file photo)
Farm subsidies worth thousands of crores — including cheap insurance, fertilisers, credit and income transfers — still suffer from leakages because very little information about individual farmers is centrally available.(Bloomberg file photo)
india news

Govt building ‘agri stack’ to give unique ID to every Indian farmer

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:43 AM IST
  • The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Prominent warnings at IGI against carrying bullets soon

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:48 AM IST
  • Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP