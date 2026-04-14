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Delhi–Dehradun Expressway inauguration today: 11,868 cr investment, travel time cut down to 2.5 hours

The 212-km long expressway between Delhi and Dehradun will be fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates it on April 14. 

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:18 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, will be fully operational from today. The expressway will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. He will visit UP's Saharanpur to review the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the corridor. before performs Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun.

Vehicles pass by a closed section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

Take a look at key features of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway below:

1. Travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to drop sharply

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, passing through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, will significantly cut travel time between the two cities, from over six hours currently to around two and a half hours.

2. 11,868.6 crore mega infrastructure project

The project was launched in February 2021, with Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari laying the foundation stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid another foundation stone in December the same year. The expressway has been built at a total cost of 11,868.6 crore and was originally slated for completion by December 2024.

Also Read | Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate expressway

3. First stretch already operational

The corridor is fitted with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to enhance safety and improve traffic efficiency, according to a PMO press release.

(With PTI inputs)

 
expressway travel time delhi dehradun
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Home / India News / Delhi–Dehradun Expressway inauguration today: 11,868 cr investment, travel time cut down to 2.5 hours
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